Victor Dean Bricker, 80, of South Whitley, died Friday, November 8, 2019 at his home.
He was born June 16, 1939 in South Whitley, Indiana, a son of the late John Edward and Mary Lucille (Hargrove) Bricker. His formative years were spent in South Whitley, where he graduated from South Whitley High School.
He became a professional painter, spending his working career with Steve Reiff, Inc. and Jim Draper painting.
On April 16, 1982, he married Diana S. Ruckman. They have always made their home in South Whitley.
An outdoor enthusiast, he enjoyed camping, hunting, and fishing. An accomplished archer, he shot in area competitions and has passed on his skill to his son and grandson. He followed the NASCAR season cheering on Dale Earnhardt until his death at Daytona in 2001. A family man, he loved his grandchildren, who several times a week would spend the night at grandpa and grandma's house.
He is survived by his wife, Diana; children, Todd L. (Lisa) Bricker, Marion, Tammy L. (Rod) Huston, Columbia City, and Jill I. Ruse, Pierceton; grandchildren, Briana (Dylan) Marshall, Pierceton, Cody (Kodi Rae) Couch, Raeford, NC, Brooke Couch, Columbia City, Braylynn (Riley) Anderson, South Whitley, Johnny Couch, Jr., Pierceton, Krystal (Cody) Mertz, Bluffton, and Trenton Darland, Walton, IN.
Additionally, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Hargrove.
A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Brownstone, 105 S. State St., South Whitley. Cremation services are by Smith & Sons Miller Chapel, South Whitley.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Post and Mail on Nov. 13, 2019