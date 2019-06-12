Violet Myers-Houser-Coyle, 99, died Monday, June 10, 2019. Born in Columbia City, she was a daughter to the late Charles and Viola Blanchard.

Violet was a member of Community of Christ Church often volunteering and she had worked with the clothing bank for over 10 years. For 60 years she was a member of the Maysville Merry Makers Home EC Club. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

Surviving are children, Conan "Moose" (Darlene) Myers, Diane (Fred) Steury, Karen (the late, Lynn) Brown, Kathy (Paul) Swick, Kheila (the late, Bill) Kirwan-Cote, Linda (Tom) Fritz and Sandi (Larry) Guenin; 19 grandchildren; 48 great grandchildren; and 23 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by husbands,Warren Myers, Alvin Coyle and the love of her life, Wilbert Houser; brothers, Marion and Charles Jr. Blanchard; sisters, Esther Coyle and Winona Johnson.

Funeral Service is 11 a.m., Friday, June 14, 2019 at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling one hour prior. Calling is also 4-8 p.m., Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to Heartland Hospice, Activities Dept. at Oak Pointe, The Forklift or Community of Christ Church. Published in The Post and Mail on June 12, 2019