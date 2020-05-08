Virginia Caroline Longmeyer, 86, of Columbia City, formerly of California, died at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Majestic Care of West Allen, Fort Wayne, where she had been a resident since 2017.
She was born November 24, 1933 in Thane, Alaska, a daughter of Ludwig C. and Hildred (Whitely) Baggen. As a preteen, the family moved to Costa Mesa, CA. She attended Costa Mesa High School.
She had nine children; she taught Sunday school in the early years of raising her family. She was very involved with ALL her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, and became a caring, involved adult for others. Throughout their upbringing, she was involved with their school, PTA, extracurricular school activities. She looked forward to visits from All at any time.
For a few years, she worked for ITT-Canon in southern California and as a private home caretaker for seniors in the Southern California area. She was baptized at and attended New Hope Wesleyan Church, Columbia City.
She is survived by her children, Carol (Tim) Graham, Columbia City, Bernice (Willie) Carroll, Hemet, CA, Donna Langley, Anaheim, CA, Connie Longmeyer, South Whitley; Geraldine Longmeyer, Hemet, CA, Anna Campbell, Santa Anna, CA, Michael (Anita) Longmeyer, Redlands, CA, Henry "Hank" (LeNay) Longmeyer, Modesto, CA, and Beth Moody, Long Beach, CA; her many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Chad (Lisa) Hansen, Rancho Margarita, CA.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister Mary Lee Young, and grandsons Tylee Longmeyer and Richard "Scott" Graham.
A private family gathering will take place at a later date. Arrangements are by Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Memorials in Virginia's honor are to Woodland Senior Center, 710 Opportunity Dr, Columbia City, IN 46725.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Post and Mail from May 8 to May 9, 2020.