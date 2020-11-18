1/1
Virginia Cox Keith
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia Cox Keith, 95, formerly of Columbia City, died 8:55 a.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Parkview Randallia, Fort Wayne. 
She was born December 23, 1924, in Knoxville, TN, a daughter of the late Felix O. and Jeannie (Williams) Cox. She spent her formative years in the Knoxville area, moving to Decatur, GA, for seventh grade. She graduated from Decatur High School and continued her education at the High Museum of Art in Atlanta, GA. 
On October 28, 1948, she married Hubert Wiley Keith, Jr. They made their first home in Oakland, CA, and then throughout the U.S. as her husband served as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Coast & Geodetic Survey (later a part of NOAA.) In 2002, the couple moved to Columbia City. Captain Hubert Keith, Jr. died on November 5, 2005.
She was a full-time homemaker raising the couple's two children. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, Columbia City, until she was unable to attend.
Throughout her adult life, she enjoyed painting, primarily in oils. She appreciated music and was a casual piano player. Growing up in the south, she never lost her charming southern accent. In her senior years, she liked to read historical fiction books, with Gone with the Wind as one of her favorites.
She is survived by a daughter, Joyce (Wallace) Dubach of Columbia City, and a brother, Lawson (Joyce) Cox of Georgia.
Additionally, she was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Keith. 
There will be no service. A private burial at the Greenhill Cemetery, Columbia City, will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Preferred memorials are to a local food pantry.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Post and Mail from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-7601
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved