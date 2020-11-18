Virginia Cox Keith, 95, formerly of Columbia City, died 8:55 a.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Parkview Randallia, Fort Wayne.
She was born December 23, 1924, in Knoxville, TN, a daughter of the late Felix O. and Jeannie (Williams) Cox. She spent her formative years in the Knoxville area, moving to Decatur, GA, for seventh grade. She graduated from Decatur High School and continued her education at the High Museum of Art in Atlanta, GA.
On October 28, 1948, she married Hubert Wiley Keith, Jr. They made their first home in Oakland, CA, and then throughout the U.S. as her husband served as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Coast & Geodetic Survey (later a part of NOAA.) In 2002, the couple moved to Columbia City. Captain Hubert Keith, Jr. died on November 5, 2005.
She was a full-time homemaker raising the couple's two children. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, Columbia City, until she was unable to attend.
Throughout her adult life, she enjoyed painting, primarily in oils. She appreciated music and was a casual piano player. Growing up in the south, she never lost her charming southern accent. In her senior years, she liked to read historical fiction books, with Gone with the Wind as one of her favorites.
She is survived by a daughter, Joyce (Wallace) Dubach of Columbia City, and a brother, Lawson (Joyce) Cox of Georgia.
Additionally, she was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Keith.
There will be no service. A private burial at the Greenhill Cemetery, Columbia City, will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Preferred memorials are to a local food pantry.
