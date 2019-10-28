|
Virginia W. Taylor, 88, formerly of Columbia City, died at 9:41 p.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester, where she had resided since March of 2015.
Born in Hazard, Kentucky on May 28, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Henry and Ethel (Kirby) Walker. Her formative years were spent in the Kodak and Harlan, Kentucky area where she attended Kodak Elementary School and Pine Mountain Settlement School. She moved from Kentucky to Columbia City in 1959.
Virginia first worked at Chamberlin Products, then Fiberform, finishing her employment working as an assembler for Preferred Technical Group (formerly Essex) retiring in 1994.
She enjoyed sewing and made quilts. Until she was unable, she liked gardening both flowers and vegetables. Keeping her hands and mind active, she took pleasure in assembling jigsaw puzzles, the larger the better.
She is survived by two sons, Robert K. Taylor and James L. Taylor both of Columbia City, two daughters, Jane Bowman of Columbia City and Janice Price of Fort Wayne, nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Additionally, she is preceded in death by a two sons, Ronald J. Taylor and Michael Taylor; a daughter, Deborah Naylor; a grandson, Joshua Taylor; three brothers, Robert Walker, W. H. Walker and Coolie Walker; and a sister, Eulajean Medley.
The funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday (today) at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Burial is in the South Park Annex Cemetery. Visitation is 12 noon until the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to Cancer Services of NE Indiana.
Published in The Post and Mail on Oct. 29, 2019