Vonda Lee (Macklin) Ogg, age 75, of Albion, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 23, 2019 at home. She was born on March 15, 1944 the daughter of Daniel Elmer and Glates Irene (Girton) Macklin in Portland, IN. On November 23, 1979 she married John Paul Ogg.
Vonda is survived by her husband of nearly 40 years, John Ogg, of Albion; her son, Aaron A. (DeAnna) Patterson,M.D., of Candia, New Hampshire; and 1 granddaughter, Carly Patterson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two siblings, Paul Macklin and Roselin.
Vonda worked for Lincoln Life Insurance Company and retired from Insurance Risk and Management in Fort Wayne. She was a member of Big Lake Church of God and had a deep love for Jesus Christ. Vonda never took for granted the gift of life, or the way God says good morning with a sunrise. She was always encouraging others through penning and sharing devotionals. Vonda also loved the great outdoors, camping out west, and traveling with her husband.
A funeral service will be held in Vonda's honor at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Big Lake Church of God, 6955 700 N, Columbia City, IN 46725. Pastor Sam Mills will officiate. Burial will follow at Merriam Christian Chapel Cemetery in Albion.
Family and friends will be received on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South; Ligonier, IN 46767 and also one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.
Memorial contributions may be made in Vonda's honor to The Heart and Vascular Center at Lutheran Hospital, 7916 W. Jefferson Blvd. Fort Wayne, IN 46804.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Sept. 26, 2019