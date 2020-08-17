Walter Henry Hazelett Jr. (77) of Fort Wayne Indiana, passed away at home on Saturday, August 15, 2020. He was the eldest son of the late Walter Henry Hazelett, Sr. and Rachel (Gaunt) Hazelett.
He was a graduate of Northside High School and proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam war.
Walter worked in the food industry as the operations manager for PYA Monarch and Sysco Foods.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Janet (Clayton) Hazelett; his son, Garth Hazelett, and daughter Angela (Travis) Bradford; grandchildren: Joe, Drew, and Audrey; and brother Dean Hazelett.
He was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. He loved all sports, especially watching his grandchildren…he never missed a game! We can't forget IU basketball and White Sox baseball.
Private family service.
Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
: Support.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate