Walter Henry Hazelett Jr
1935 - 2020
Walter Henry Hazelett Jr. (77) of Fort Wayne Indiana, passed away at home on Saturday, August 15, 2020. He was the eldest son of the late Walter Henry Hazelett, Sr. and Rachel (Gaunt) Hazelett.
He was a graduate of Northside High School and proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam war.
Walter worked in the food industry as the operations manager for PYA Monarch and Sysco Foods.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Janet (Clayton) Hazelett; his son, Garth Hazelett, and daughter Angela (Travis) Bradford; grandchildren: Joe, Drew, and Audrey; and brother Dean Hazelett.
He was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. He loved all sports, especially watching his grandchildren…he never missed a game! We can't forget IU basketball and White Sox baseball.
Private family service.
Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project: Support.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Post and Mail from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Funeral and Cremation Services
6750 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
2604323914
