Waneta F. Wood, 87, of Columbia City, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. Born August 21, 1933 in Allen County, she was the daughter of Keith and Berniece (Wood) Leininger.
Growing up in rural Allen and Whitley counties, Waneta graduated from Coesse High School. On October 25, 1952, Waneta married Max Dale Wood in Coesse. She worked for 56 years with Kelley Chevrolet, starting at Hefner Chevrolet and currently was a Controller with Midwest Auto Parts. For the past eight years, she also did bookkeeping for Indiana Material Processing. Waneta loved being with her family, enjoyed quilting and spent a lot of time attending car races, tractor pulls, and going to auctions to bid on livestock for Kelley's along with her longtime companion, Don Merriman.
Waneta is survived by her loving daughters, Patty Jackson, Penny (Tim) Arick and Belle (Bennie) Snyder; brother, Clyde (Marge) Leininger; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and the extended family of Don Merriman.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Max Wood in 1987; longtime companio, Don Merriman in 2018; sisters Helen Baxley and Maxine Voight; and brother Jack Leininger.
A gathering of family and friends will be 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. With the current Executive Order, face masks are required for attendance. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. With limited seating, the funeral service may also be watched live on Facebook through DeMoney Grimes Live. Burial will take place at South Park (Annex) Cemetery where she will be laid to rest beside Max. Memorial donations may be given in memory to the Union Township Fire Department or the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com
