Wayde Alan Nix, age 60, of Columbia City, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 in Willis, Texas. Born on December 18, 1959, in Columbia City, he was the son of Wayne and Ruth (Goings) Nix. Wayde spent his life in Jefferson Township and graduated from Columbia City Joint High School with the Class of 1978.
On March 4, 1978, Wayde married Tami Miller. Wayde drove truck his entire life and made friends all the way from New York to Los Angeles. He had no greater love than his grandchildren and hunting with his nephews. One of his favorite past times was having a beer with his friends at Duffs Bar & Grill when he was in town.
Survivors include his loving wife of 42 years Tami Nix, of Columbia City; children Chad (Stephanie) Nix, of Columbia City, and Jessica (Josh) Crawford, of South Whitley; grandchildren Sydney (Cordell) Christman, Cole Nix and Sophia and Oliva Crawford; mother, Ruth (Richard) Nix-Malcolm; siblings, Jody (Roy) Young, Clyde (Rosemarie) Nix, Kristi (Anthony) Schooler; stepsiblings, Dean (Kathy) Malcom, Jennifer (Butch) Oliver, Shelia Freeland; 18 nieces and nephews; several great nieces and nephews; father and mother in-law, Thomas and Carol Miller.
He was preceeded in death by his father Wayne Nix on June 12, 1980.
Due to social distancing requirements in place with the COVID-19 pandemic, family and friends can pay their final respects to Wayde with a celebration of life to be announced at a later date.
A private funeral for immediate family and siblings will be held at the funeral home. Following his burial at Broxon Cemetery, a link will be available on the obituary page of the funeral home's website to view the funeral service.
Memorial contributions in memory of Wayde may be made to Washington Center United Methodist Church. Flowers may also be sent to the funeral home.
Published in The Post and Mail on Apr. 23, 2020