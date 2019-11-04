|
|
Wayne Edward Bennett, 89, of Columbia City, passed away at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Majestic Care Southwest. Born June 8, 1930 in Warsaw, he was the son of Russell Edward and Fairy May (Bollinger) Bennett.
He graduated from Washington Center School in 1948 and Valpo Tech. On December 1, 1957, he married Margie E. Williams. Wayne had worked at W.A. Jones, owned and operated a TV repair and sales in South Whitley and Columbia City and retired from Magnavox. Following retirement he was a contractor at ITT. He had been a member of the Kiwanis. Wayne found relaxation from being outdoors, gardening, walking in the woods, watching wildlife and birds. He also enjoyed working, Sudoku puzzles and watching the Cubs and Notre Dame.
Survivors include his wife, Margie Bennett; children, Greg (Esther) Bennett, of Columbia City, Shirley (James) Deermer and Steve Bennett, all of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Isaac (Jordan) Bennett, James Bennett, Elizabeth (Will) Gross, all of Columbia City, Kimberly (Kyle) Brunn and Natalie (Larry) Chevalier, all of Fort Wayne; and great-grandchildren, Caroline and Barrett.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Larry and Rudy Bennett.
A gathering of family and friends will be 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home with Pastors Craig Myers officiating. Burial will follow at Blue River Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be given in his memory to the Mayo Clinic. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send his family condolences online.
Published in The Post and Mail on Nov. 5, 2019