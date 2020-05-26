Whitney Ann Shoda, age 32, of Columbia City, passed away at 3:08 p.m. on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Born on June 9, 1987 in Columbia City, she was the daughter of Mike Shoda and Paula (Downing) Woll.
Whitney attended Columbia City High School and graduated with the Class of 2006. She was a foreman for the Indiana State Highway Department Laud Unit for several years, and had most recently worked as a logistics and inventory analyst at L.B. Foster. Whitney enjoyed building crafts and was talented at DIY remodeling projects. She also loved animals and spending time with her family, especially her son Aiden.
Survivors include her son Aiden Harper, of Columbia City; father Mike (Julie) Shoda, of Columbia City; siblings Brenna Yoder, of Bluffton, Trevor (Lauren) Shoda, of Columbia City, Erin (Dustin) Dellinger, of Larwill, Tyler (Ashley) Yoder, Darci (Trevor) Groves, and Trenton (Alyssa) Shoda, all of Columbia City; grandparents Carl and Lois Downing, Paul and P.J. Shoda, and John Blakley; 13 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother Paula Woll and grandmothers Janet D. Shoda and Martha Blakley.
Friends may call on Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 12-8 p.m. at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Due to social distancing requirements in place with the COVID-19 pandemic, a private service for family will be held. Burial will follow in Greenhill Cemetery, Columbia City.
Memorial contributions in memory of Whitney may be made to Aiden Harper's Education Fund C/O Mike Shoda.
Published in The Post and Mail from May 26 to May 27, 2020.