Whitney Ann Shoda
1987 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Whitney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Whitney Ann Shoda, age 32, of Columbia City, passed away at 3:08 p.m. on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Born on June 9, 1987 in Columbia City, she was the daughter of Mike Shoda and Paula (Downing) Woll.
Whitney attended Columbia City High School and graduated with the Class of 2006. She was a foreman for the Indiana State Highway Department Laud Unit for several years, and had most recently worked as a logistics and inventory analyst at L.B. Foster. Whitney enjoyed building crafts and was talented at DIY remodeling projects. She also loved animals and spending time with her family, especially her son Aiden.
Survivors include her son Aiden Harper, of Columbia City; father Mike (Julie) Shoda, of Columbia City; siblings Brenna Yoder, of Bluffton, Trevor (Lauren) Shoda, of Columbia City, Erin (Dustin) Dellinger, of Larwill, Tyler (Ashley) Yoder, Darci (Trevor) Groves, and Trenton (Alyssa) Shoda, all of Columbia City; grandparents Carl and Lois Downing, Paul and P.J. Shoda, and John Blakley; 13 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother Paula Woll and grandmothers Janet D. Shoda and Martha Blakley.
Friends may call on Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 12-8 p.m. at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Due to social distancing requirements in place with the COVID-19 pandemic, a private service for family will be held. Burial will follow in Greenhill Cemetery, Columbia City.
Memorial contributions in memory of Whitney may be made to Aiden Harper's Education Fund C/O Mike Shoda.
Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send family online condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Post and Mail from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Calling hours
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-5122
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved