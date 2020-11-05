1/1
William C "Bill" Smith
1970 - 2020
William C. "Bill" Smith, 50, of Columbia City, died unexpectedly from natural causes on Monday evening, November 2, 2020, in Fort Wayne.  
He was born on January 5, 1970, in Columbia City, Indiana, a son of Jack Dean and Mercedes Marie (Hine) Smith. Growing up in Whitley County, he attended Jefferson Center School and graduated from Columbia City Joint High School in 1988. He then attended Rose Hulman Institute of Technology and received his Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University through the IPFW campus. In the early 2000's he enrolled in Valparaiso University School of Law, receiving his Juris Doctorate Degree in 2005.  
A talented engineer, he spent his entire work career in the orthopedic medical device industry in Warsaw. He was first employed by Depuy, then Zimmer, and finally Symmetry Medical. Recently, he had begun his own business in the orthopedic medical device industry.
Outside of his work, he liked to play golf, ride his bicycle, and expand his cooking skills with new and innovative recipes. Helping on the family farm when possible, he enjoyed researching the family farm history. He documented the Ferrell/Smith family farm history for over 150 years and then applied for and received the Indiana Homestead Award.  
Through the years, he attended many different churches and most recently was attending The Chapel, Fort Wayne. 
He is survived by his father, Jack D. Smith, of Columbia City; two sisters, Diane (Marshall) Dadisman and Judy (Jim) Vanderford, both of Columbia City; a brother, Jeffrey A. (Jen) Smith, of Columbia City; eight nieces and nephews; and 16 great-nieces and nephews.
Additionally, he was preceded in death by his mother, Mercedes Marie Smith; his grandparents, Noel and Leona Smith and Clarence and Ruth Hine.
The funeral service is 4 p.m. Sunday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Visitation is 2 p.m. Sunday until the service at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Greenhill Cemetery Columbia City.  
Preferred memorials are to the Whitley County Community Foundation.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com

