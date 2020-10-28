William Dale Heinbaugh, 91, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Miller's Merry Manor. Born June 10, 1929 in Painesville, Ohio, he was the son of Dale Tower and Esther Carolyn (Stroll) Heinbaugh.
Bill grew up in in Russiaville, Indiana and moved to Warren where he graduated from Salamonie Township High School. He went on to serve in the U.S. Navy where he became a Seabee and worked for military railroad. He earned a degree from Huntington University and then went on to earn a Doctorate of Ministry at the Christian Theological Seminary. Bill was a retired Methodist Pastor serving in Illinois and Indiana. Following the passing of his wife Sharyl, Bill married Patricia (Kaough) Rubrake on May 23, 2000. He attended both the Columbia City First Church of God and Columbia City United Methodist Church. In Bill's retirement years, he enjoyed his family, fishing, sailing, travelling, reading and working in his flower gardens.
Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Patricia Heinbaugh; children, Mark (Linda) Heinbaugh, Ann (Mark) Ried, Michael Heinbaugh, Larissa (Grady) West, Kathy (Greg) Nolke, Stephen (Marcia) Heinbaugh, Nancy (Lionel) Sanders, Timothy (Barb) Heinbaugh, Gail (Richard) Iams; one daughter in law Anna Tourze-Heinbaugh; step-daughters, Dawn Rubrake and Sonya Rubrake; brother, David (Joy) Heinbaugh; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sharyl Heinbaugh; son, Jim Heinbaugh; and sister, Kenna Kappel.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at Scott Keister Cemetery, rural Columbia City. Arrangements by DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Memorial donations may be given in memory to National Parkinson Association. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com
to send William's family online condolences or sign the online guest book.