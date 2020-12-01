1/1
William "Bill" Dunn
William "Bill" Dunn, 97, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at the VA Hospital. He was born and raised in Whitley County, IN.
In 1947 he was married to the late Crystal L. Hawkins. They resided in Whitley County until they moved to Allen County in 1978. He was a member of the First Baptish Church Ossian. He served in the United States Navy in the South Pacific during World War II. After graduation from Indiana College of Mortuary Science, he was associated with DeMoney Funeral Home in Columbia City. He also attended the Tommy Bright Floral Design School in Chicago as well as insurance classes at Purdue University and the University of Michigan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Laudy and Marie Dunn; wife, Crystal L. Hawkins; daughter, Marcia Walker; and brother, Max Dunn.
Bill is survived by his daughter, Miriam (Malcom) Rose, of Fort Wayne; son-in-law, Clarence Walker, of Toccoa, GA; grandchildren, Debra Walker, Cynthia (Brannon) Hulsey, of Toccoa GA, Stan (Jaynee) Walker, of Senegal, Africa, Lauralyn (Al) Stombaugh, of Colorado Springs CO, Stephanie (Herschel) Holloway, of Tallahassee FL, Dawn (Gary Jr.) Stoops, David (Melissa) Rose, of Fort Wayne, Amie (Josh) Hollmann, of Jackson Heights, NY; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Private services will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Lindenwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice. Arrangements in care of D.O. McComb and Sons Funeral Home Lakeside Park, Fort Wayne.

Published in The Post and Mail from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-5122
