William H. Snodgrass, 76, of rural Columbia City, died on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at his home.
Returning to the area he was self-employed.
He is survived by cousins, William "Bill" (Catherine) Schumaker, of Columbia City, and David (Joan) Schumaker, of Sebring, Fla.
William will be interred in the Greenhill Cemetery, Columbia City. Arrangements are by Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Published in The Post and Mail on Apr. 23, 2020