Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-7601
Resources
More Obituaries for William Snodgrass
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William H. Snodgrass


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William H. Snodgrass Obituary
William H. Snodgrass, 76, of rural Columbia City, died on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at his home.
Returning to the area he was self-employed.
He is survived by cousins, William "Bill" (Catherine) Schumaker, of Columbia City, and David (Joan) Schumaker, of Sebring, Fla.
William will be interred in the Greenhill Cemetery, Columbia City. Arrangements are by Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -