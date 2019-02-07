William J. Gulish, 76, of Columbia City, passed away at his residence on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 at 10:46 p.m. after a brief illness. He was born on May 17, 1942 in Cleveland, the son of Peter and Margaret Helen (Gazura) Gulish.

He spent his childhood in Brunswick, OH where he graduated from Brunswick High School with the Class of 1960. He married Henrietta Emilie Blaha on Aug. 22, 1964 in Brunswick, OH. He then earned a degree as a Fisheries Biologist from Michigan State University in 1965. He was a general farmer and has lived on his Family farm in Richland Township since 1970. He was a member of First Church of God.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Henrietta E. Gulish, Columbia City; son Charles (Pam) Gulish, of South Carolina; two daughters, Christine (Ken) McCann, Vermont, and Carmela Gulish, Fort Wayne; four grandchildren; brother, David (Marie) Gulish, Columbus, OH; and 1 sister, Margaret Ann "Peggy" (Ken) Naxer, Brunswick, OH.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Friends may call from 2-5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Troy Presbyterian Cemetery. Memorial donations may be given in Mr. Gulish's memory to Homes for Haiti. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send the family an online condolence. Published in The Post and Mail on Feb. 6, 2019