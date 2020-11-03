William J. Smith, 95, of Columbia City, passed away on October 31, 2020, at Miller's at Oak Pointe in Columbia City.
He was married to Mary Anna Bogan on February 22, 1946. She preceded him on December 14, 1973. Later he was married to Betty J. Knafel on September 1, 1977. She preceded him on March 27, 2020.
Survived by son, Al (Karen) Smith; step-sons, William J. McBride, George H. (Monica) McBride and Daniel P. McBride; step-daughter, Jennie (Clifford) Householder; sister, Grace Witzel; 10 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Preceded by sons, Alex and Barry Smith; sisters, Olive Green and Ester McConkey; daughter-in-law Ardis Smith; step-daughter-in-law, Cindy McBride.
A private family service will take place.
Burial will take place at Eel River Cemetery.
Memorials will be to St. John's Lutheran Church, Lake Township, Mount Zion Lutheran Church, LaGrange or Taylor University Barry Smith Endowment Scholarship. All memorials please direct to the care of Sheets & Childs Funeral Home.
