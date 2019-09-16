Home

Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-7601
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
View Map
Graveside service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Sparta Cemetery
2687 US-33
Kimmell, IN
View Map
William ""Bill"" Shull


1920 - 2019
William ""Bill"" Shull Obituary
William "Bill" Shull, 99, formerly of Columbia City, died at 12:07 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at Sacred Heart Home, Avilla where he had been a resident since 2017.

He was born in Orland, Ind. on Feb. 19, 1920, a son of the late Ralph and Fern (McDowell) Shull. His formative years were spent in Steuben County. He attended Angola High School.

In February 1942, he was enlisted into the U.S. Army Air Corps where he served as an airplane maintenance technician in Algeria-French Morocco, Tunisia, Sicily, Naples-Foggia, Rome-Arno and completed his service in India-Burma. Staff-Sergeant Shull was honorably discharged on Sept. 3, 1945.

On Oct. 12, 1946, he was united in marriage to Vivian Arietta "Peggy" Mynhier. They made their home in Auburn for three years then moved to Celina, OH, Piqua, OH and then Kendallville Ind. In 1955, they moved to Columbia City and to Crooked Lake, Columbia City in 1970. Peggy died Oct. 12, 2018.

He spent his work career in the hardwood lumber business specializing in veneers. He was the owner and operator of Lake States Veneer from 1990 until his retirement in 2006 and a veneer dealer/broker from 1981 to 1990. He had previously worked for Holmes & Company Lumber, Columbia City from 1957 to 1981 where he retired as president of the company.

He was a member of American Legion Post 253, North Webster and a lifetime member and past president of the Indiana Hardwood Lumbermen's Association.

He is survived by two sons, Don (Carol) Shull, of Columbia City, and Rodney (Faye) Shull, of Larwill; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Additionally, he was preceded in death by sister, Virginia Ulmer.

A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Sparta Cemetery, 2687 US-33, Kimmell, Ind. Visitation was from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home in Columbia City.

Preferred memorials are to the donor's choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Sept. 17, 2019
