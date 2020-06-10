William Walter Foster
1938 - 2020
William Walter Foster, age 81, of Columbia City, passed away at 6:55 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City. Born on August 16, 1938 in Albion, he was the son of Noble and Jeanette (Nicodemus) Foster.
William worked various maintenance and technical positions at Dana Corporation for over 30 years, until his retirement in 2000. He was a member of the International Association of Machinists. On September 13, 1958 William married Connie Pontzius in Brimfield, Indiana.
Survivors include his loving wife Connie Foster, of Columbia City; daughters Jody (Gary) Burton and Billie Jo (Victor) Cunningham, both of Columbia City; grandsons Justin (Natasha) Foster and Timothy Foster, both of Columbia City; great-grandchildren Maddison, Derrick, Titan, and Cassius; sisters Leona Brower, Patsy Busto, and Nancy (Phil) Burton, all of Cromwell; brother Ivan Foster, of Kendallville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son Gary "Tiny" Foster, brothers Lee and Bob Foster, three nieces, and one nephew.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 11-1 on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Funeral services will immediately follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with limited seating. Memorial donations may be given in memory to DeMoney-Grimes for William's final expenses.
Burial will follow in South Park Annex Cemetery, Columbia City.
Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send William's family online condolences.

Published in The Post and Mail from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-5122
