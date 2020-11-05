1/1
William Watkins
1949 - 2020
William Watkins, 70, of Columbia City, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at his home. Born December 17, 1949 in Kentucky, he was the son of Sammy and Chelcie Watkins.
He grew up and attended school in Marshall, Michigan. On October 22, 1988, he married Sandra S. Brown and moved to Columbia City. William worked at Kilgore Manufacturing for 15 years and Columbia City Post & Mail for eight years. He was a member of the Columbia City VFW.
William is survived by his son, James C. (Susan) Watkins; daughter, Toni L. (Russ) Gates; brothers, James (Joann) Watkins and Glen (Penny) Watkins; sisters, Linda (James) Watkins, Carol Watkins, Juanita (Dale) Laffler and Peggy (Gary) Grigowski; and several grandchildren and great-granchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Sammy Watkins; mother and step-father, Chelcie and Claude Williams; wife, Sandra Watkins on July 17, 2019; and brothers, Lewis Watkins and Duane Watkins.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, November 9, 2020 at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City with visitation begin at 10 a.m. With the current Executive Order, face masks are required for attendance. funeral service may also be watched live on Facebook through DeMoney Grimes Live. Funeral Celebrant Sharon Brockhaus will be officiating and Bill will be laid to rest beside Sandy at South Park (Annex) Cemetery. Memorial donations may be given in his memory to the Alzheimer's Association. Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send online condolences or sign the online guest book.

Published in The Post and Mail from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-5122
