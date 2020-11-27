Wilma Josephine Miller, 93, of Columbia City, IN, passed away at 1:25 a.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Miller's at Oak Pointe. Born February 22, 1927 in Columbia City, she was the daughter of John and Emma (Fiedler) Kerch.
She graduated from Coesse High School with the Class of 1944. On July 4, 1948, she married Amos "Dutch" Miller at St. John's Lutheran Church. After she and Dutch married, they lived in Fort Wayne where she worked for G.E. for a few years. In 1967 they returned to Whitley County. Wilma was a proud wife, mother and grandmother and loved her family. She had been a member of Grace Lutheran Church, Columbia City Auxiliaries of both the American Legion Post 98 and the VFW Post 5582. She enjoyed gardening, playing cards and games with her family, quilting and crocheting. Wilma was musically gifted both playing and singing, and it brought her great joy throughout her life.
She is survived by her daughters, Trudy Miller and Julie (David) Casner; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Amos "Dutch" Miller; daughter, Tamara Fisher; infant son, Scott Miller; sisters, Frances W. Beerwert, Florence Whittenberger and infant sister, Leona Kerch; brother, Lloyd Kerch; and her cat "Moo."
A gathering of family and friends will be 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, November 30, 2020 at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Face masks are required for attendance. A private family funeral service will be held with Funeral Celebrant Sharon Brockhaus officiating. With limited seating, the funeral service may also be watched live on Facebook through DeMoney Grimes Live at 6 p.m. Monday. Burial will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park where she will be laid to rest beside her husband and son. Memorial donations may be given in memory to the Humane Society of Whitley County. Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com
