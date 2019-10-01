|
|
Yvonna R. Grant, 95, formerly of Troy Cedar Lake, died at 10:25 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Sycamore Village, Fort Wayne.
She was born November 20, 1923 in Herrin, Illinois, the only child of the late Ernest and Zella (Pedigo) Henshaw. Her formative years were spent at Tri-Lakes. She graduated from Columbia City High School and completed an associate's degree at International Business College, Fort Wayne.
On October 19, 1946 she was united in marriage to Benjamin Otto Grant. They made their home in Columbia City for 32 years before moving to Troy Cedar Lake. Mr. Grant died on April 14, 2009.
She began her work career with International Harvester, Fort Wayne, for a few years. She then worked with Markley Insurance and then Citizen National Bank, Columbia City, later becoming Star Financial, until her retirement.
She adored her grandchildren and loved spending time with them. Living at the lake, she enjoyed fishing and gardening. Until she was unable, she kept busy crocheting and knitting.
She is survived by her three children, Pamela Swim, Fort Wayne, Kelly (Karen) Grant, South Whitley, and Libby Dennison, Columbia City; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation is noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City with a graveside service immediately following at the South Park Annex Cemetery.
Preferred memorials are to the Children's Diabetes Foundation.
Published in The Post and Mail on Oct. 2, 2019