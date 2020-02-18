|
|
CURWENSVILLE - Abigail Jane Bash, 19, of Curwensville passed away on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at her home.
She was born on Nov. 22, 2000 in Indiana, a daughter of Matthew Bash and Jocelyn (Hamilton) Bash.
Abby attended Curwensville High School and was currently employed at South Side Subs in Curwensville.
She had a love of all animals. Abby was involved in school musicals, Clearfield Arts Studio Theater plays and was even a member of the Select Choir at Curwensville High School. Abby will be remembered for her fierce loyalty, always smiling, being very caring towards others and having a free spirit.
She is survived by her mother, Jocelyn Bash of Curwensville; her father, Matthew Bash and wife Heather of Clearfield; a sister and four brothers, Madeleine and Mike Bash of Curwensville and Grant, Grady and Ethan Yarger of Clearfield; her great-grandparents, John and Virginia Bash of Luthersburg; her grandfather, John Hamilton of Curwensville; and her grandparents, Michael and Rhonda Bash of Curwensville.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Gerald and Lenore McDonald; and her grandmother, Faith Hamilton.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Tri-County Church, DuBois at the campus on the hill, on Friday at 2 p.m. with Brian O'Korn leading the service.
Friends will be received at the church on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. and Friday from 1-2 p.m.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 275 21st St., Clearfield, PA, 16830.
Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Curwensville is assisting the family with arrangements.
To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020