MINERAL SPRINGS - Adelaide M. (Parks) Wisor, 86, of Mineral Springs, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 at Windy Hill Village, Philipsburg.
She was born on Nov. 23, 1932 in Mineral Springs, the daughter of the late Marlin F. and Evelyn M. (Wisor) Parks.
On Sept. 6, 1952, she married Charles R. "Dick" Wisor, who preceded her in death on Dec. 11, 2015.
Adelaide worked for 25 years at McGregors Sportswear.
She was a member of The Lighthouse Evangelical Church in West Decatur. She enjoyed reading and shopping.
Adelaide was first and foremost a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. The desire of her heart was to spend time with all those she loved.
Adelaide is survived by her three daughters, Debbie Potts and her husband Ray of Virginia Beach, Va., Brenda English and her husband Dan of Morrisdale and Denise
Williams of Philipsburg; seven grandchildren, Jennifer Murphy of Maryland, Ray Potts of Virginia, Cari Friend of California, Rob English of Morrisdale, Ashlee Wessel of Centre Hall, Renee Miller of Osceola Mills, Ryan Williams of Philipsburg; 13 great-grandchildren; and five siblings, Garry Parks, Diane Dale, Eldon Parks, Pamela Williams and Sharon Turner.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; an infant brother, Doyle Parks; and a son-in-law, Richard Williams.
A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made in her memory to The Lighthouse Evangelical Church, 7993 Drane Hwy., West Dacatur, PA 16878.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield.
To send online tributes go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.
Published in The Progress from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019