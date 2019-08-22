|
|
LAVALE, Md. - Adlai Eugene Bloom, 89, of LaVale, Md., passed away Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at the Lions Center.
He was born Nov. 11, 1929, in Clearfield, the youngest son of the late Alfred and Margaretta Bloom.
He was also preceded in death by two brothers, John and Alfred Bloom.
Prior to his retirement, Adlai was employed by Hercules at Allegany Ballistics Laboratory for 30 years. He graduated from Penn State University with a B.S. degree in mechanical engineering.
Adlai was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan and enjoyed watching Pirates baseball and Steeler football as well as his alma mater Penn State football. He also spent time maintaining the family home and a property in western Pennsylvania.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Alice Bloom of LaVale; three children, Karen Pearcy and husband Jeremy of Lindfield Haywards Heath, England, Alan Bloom and wife Cathy of Forest, Va., David Bloom of Bowie, Md.; seven grandchildren, Thomas, Lauren, Stephen and Andrew Pearcy, Alan Junior (AJ), Michael and Taylor Bloom.
Arrangements are entrusted to Scarpelli Funeral Home, P.A., 108 Virginia Ave., Cumberland, Md.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.ScarpelliFH.com.
Published in The Progress from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019