MINERAL SPRINGS - Adoree Jane Hunt-Wisor, 82, of Mineral Springs died on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at her home.
She was born on Dec. 5, 1937 in Mineral Springs, a daughter of the late Meryle and Mabel (Snyder) Rowles.
She was a member of the Bible Tabernacle of Mineral Springs.
Adoree worked at various jobs throughout her life.
She is survived by four grandchildren; various great-grandchildren; a sister, Patcey Wilkinson of Tallmadge, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Donald Raymond Hunt in 1976 and whom she wed in 1956; and her second husband, Homer Lewis Wisor in 1986 and whom she wed in 1976. She was also preceded in death by her son, Raymond Lee Hunt; and a sister, Louella Maines.
Honoring Adoree's wishes, there will be no public services.
Interment will be at Bradford Cemetery, Woodland.
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Kidney Foundation of Central PA, 900 S Arlington Ave #134a, Harrisburg, PA 17109.
To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.