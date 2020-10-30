HOUTZDALE - Agnes Sperlow, 95, of Houtzdale, passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at her daughter Mona's home, surrounded by her family.
Born on Jan. 7, 1925 in Houtzdale, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Gabriella (Bycosky) Wojtowich.
After she retired from Sylvania, she stayed home and enjoyed time with her grandchildren, and reading.
She is survived by five children, John (Debbie) Sperlow of OH, Barb Srock of Houtzdale, Dorothy (Logan) Redding of TX, Janet (Johnny) Gundrum of CO, and Mona Lisa (Gary) Overko of Houtzdale.
She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephew.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Sperlow; a son-in-law, Donald Srock; four brothers, John, Tony, Alex, and Frank Wojtowich; and five sisters, Stella Bartel, Helen Chock, Veronica Ryder, Josephine Keppler and Annie Harrison.
Services and Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Arrangements entrusted to Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Ramey.
Condolences may be made at www.kruise-spewock.com.