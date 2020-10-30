1/1
Agnes (Wojtowich) Sperlow
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Agnes's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HOUTZDALE - Agnes Sperlow, 95, of Houtzdale, passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at her daughter Mona's home, surrounded by her family.

Born on Jan. 7, 1925 in Houtzdale, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Gabriella (Bycosky) Wojtowich.

After she retired from Sylvania, she stayed home and enjoyed time with her grandchildren, and reading.

She is survived by five children, John (Debbie) Sperlow of OH, Barb Srock of Houtzdale, Dorothy (Logan) Redding of TX, Janet (Johnny) Gundrum of CO, and Mona Lisa (Gary) Overko of Houtzdale.

She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephew.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Sperlow; a son-in-law, Donald Srock; four brothers, John, Tony, Alex, and Frank Wojtowich; and five sisters, Stella Bartel, Helen Chock, Veronica Ryder, Josephine Keppler and Annie Harrison.

Services and Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Arrangements entrusted to Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Ramey.

Condolences may be made at www.kruise-spewock.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. - Ramey
2550 Union Street
Ramey, PA 16671
(814) 378-7161
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. - Ramey

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved