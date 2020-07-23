MADERA - Albert "Mick" Kephart, Jr., 56, of Madera, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at UPMC Altoona.
Born June 30, 1964 in Philipsburg, he was the son of Albert Kephart, Sr. of Madera and the late Anna (Hockenberry) Kephart.
He is survived by his daughters, Amber Sutton of Madera, and Virginia Hillman of State College; sisters, Tracy Kephart, Gloria Kephart, and Sandra Kephart; half-sister, Dorene Kephart; two grandchildren, Jenna and Jimmy Sutton; and four nieces and nephews, Holly Eckenrode, Dustin Custard, Jack Bunnell, and Glorianna Eckenrode.
Mick was preceded in death by two half-brothers, Donald Phillips and Asher Kephart, Jr.; and a nephew, Shawn Kephart.
A memorial service will be held sometime in September.
Arrangements entrusted to Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Madera.
