SLIPPERY ROCK - Albert M. 'Al' Evanko, 85, of Slippery Rock, formerly of Clearfield, died on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at Butler Memorial Hospital.
He was born on Jan. 1, 1935 in Clearfield, a son of the late John and Anna (Yatta) Evanko.
Al graduated from St. Francis School in 1952.
Mr. Evanko was employed with TAFCO and was a member of Sheet Metal Workers Local No. 12, having retired in 1993.
He was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield, St. Peter's Catholic Church, Slippery Rock, and the Knights of Columbus Clearfield Council No. 409. He was also a life member of the Third Ward Fire Co. and the Lawrence Township Fire Co.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia M. (Miller) Evanko, whom he wed June 7, 1958 at St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield; a daughter, Janet Evanko of Slippery Rock with whom he resided; a son, J. Michael Evanko II of Warriors Mark; three grandsons, Adam Evanko, Ryan Evanko, and Drew Evanko; two sisters, Rose Collins and husband Daniel of Clearfield, and Judy Sass and husband Robert of Drums; a brother, John Evanko and wife Carol of Holtwood; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian burial will be said at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield on Friday at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Msgr. Henry L. Krebs as celebrant.
Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Clearfield.
Friends will be received at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. and Friday from 9:30 -10 a.m.
A Christian Vigil service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday at 3:45 p.m.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. Francis School Endowment, or St. Francis Educational Endowment, 212 S. Front St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
