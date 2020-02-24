|
OSCEOLA MILLS - Albert P. "Al" Adams, 76, of Osceola Mills, PA died on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at his home.
Born on March 9, 1943 in Sandy Ridge, he was the son of the late Frank S. and Rose Marie (Blake) Adams.
He married Marilyn (Bennett) Adams on Aug. 21, 1962 in Wentworth, N.C.; she survives at home.
He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Osceola Mills.
Al was a U.S. Air Force Veteran of the Vietnam War, a member of the Knights of Columbus Moshannon Valley Council 2250 of Osceola Mills, a 4th degree member of St. John Paul II Assembly 952, Clearfield, and a member of the VFW Post 5020 in Osceola Mills.
He was a retired manager for Nabisco in Altoona, and a custodian for the Philipsburg Osceola Mills School District and was a 1961 graduate of the Philipsburg Osceola Mills High School.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Mary Cowfer, Frances Daugherty and Josephine Shaw; and two brothers, James A. "Whitey" Adams and Joseph "Putt" Adams.
Along with his wife, he is survived by two sons, Albert "A.J." Adams, Jr. of Houtzdale, and Christopher "Chris" M. Adams and his wife Fianna M. Adams of Indiana; one sister, Deborah Collins and her companion Charles Loesch of Centre Hall; three brothers, Frank J. Adams and his wife Annette of Edison, N.J., John F. Adams of Toms River, N.J. and Robert A. Adams and his wife Elaine of Osceola Mills; and nine grandchildren, Wynter, Autumn, Summer, Trey, Brady, Maksim, Cruze, Athena and Portia Adams.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Osceola Mills, with the Rev. Father Robert Horgas Celebrant.
Burial will be at the Saint Joseph Cemetery in Osceola Mills.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Serives, LLC in Osceola Mills.
The Rosary will be recited at the funeral home at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Military Honors will be accorded by the Osceola Mills Honor Guard.
Published in The Progress from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020