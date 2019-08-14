|
GINTER - Alberta J. Srock, 92, of the Mountain Laurel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield, and formerly of Ginter, died on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 at the Mountain Laurel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Clearfield.
Born on Feb. 13, 1927 in Smithmill, she was the daughter of the late Milton and Pearl (Ball) Laughard.
She married Carl W. Srock on Dec. 20, 1975 in (Parsonville) Houtzdale; he preceded her in death on Dec. 17, 1982.
She was of the United Methodist faith.
She was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one son, Phillip Wayne Dunlap; one sister, Phyllis Finberg; and two brothers, Wilford and Clyde Laughard.
She is survived by one daughter, Phyllis E. Buck and her husband Ernest of Smithmill; and four grandchildren, Jennifer (Buck) Bennett, Jason Buck, Justin Buck and Jolene Buck.
At Alberta's request there will be no viewing of funeral service.
Burial will be at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Brisbin.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, P.O. Box 157, Osceola Mills, PA 16666.
Heath Funeral Home & Cremations Services, LLC in Osceola Mills is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019