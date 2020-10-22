1/1
ALEXANDER P. "ALEX" MARUSCHAK
MURRYSVILLE - Alexander P. "Alex" Maruschak, 86, of Murrysville, passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Family Hospice in UPMC Canterbury Place, Pittsburgh.

He was born in Madera, a son of the late Michael and Mary (Kopcik) Maruschak.

Alex was an electrical engineering graduate of Penn State. He started his career at Westinghouse. Prior to retiring, Alex was employed by Robicon Corp. He was a longtime member of Trinity Tower United Methodist Church, Penn Hills, where he served on the finance committee for many years.

Alex loved traveling and playing poker with his friends. Alex and Esther enjoyed their many cruises, including through the Panama Canal, Alaska, China and a very wonderful Baltic cruise with the family for their 50th anniversary.

Alex was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend. He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife of 62 years, Esther L. (Pittman) Maruschak; daughter, Carol J. Ewton (John), of Port Matilda; son, Daniel S. Maruschak (Ann), of Haymarket, Va; and treasured granddaughters, Maggie Maruschak and Jennie Louise Ewton; and Jennie is expecting his first great-granddaughter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Paul D. Maruschak.

Respecting Alex's wishes, funeral arrangements and entombment at Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private.

Vaia Funeral Home, Inc., 463 Athena Dr., Delmont, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to your favorite charity in memory of Alex. Please write "Alex Maruschak" on check memo line.

To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Progress from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Vaia Funeral Home, Inc
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
724-468-1177
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
