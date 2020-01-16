|
|
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - Alfred M. Liveright, 86, of Mount Dora, Fla., died of age-inflicted ailments on Jan. 14, 2020.
The son of Henry Liveright and Josephine Lloyd Liveright, he was born in Clearfield on March 18, 1933. He was the namesake grandson of attorney A.M. Liveright.
Mr. Liveright graduated from Clearfield High School in 1951, received a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from Swarthmore college in 1955, then a Masters of Arts in international relations from John Hopkins University's School of Advanced International Studies in Washington, D.C., in 1957.
He was an international economist with the U.S. Department of Commerce before moving to Mount Dora in 1971 to publish what became the award-winning weekly newspaper, The Mount Dora Topic. Upon selling to small newspaper chain years later, Mr. Liveright embarked on travels with his wife that took them to more than 90 countries and territories.
Coming out of early retirement, he served as Executive Vice President of the Mount Dora Area Chamber of Commerce before retiring for good in 1992.
During his years in Mount Dora, he was active in numerous organizations including community theater,arts center, community concert association, historical society, yacht club, Kiwanis club and United Way.
Locally, he was a member of the Clearfield County Historical Society.
Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Marlette J. Liveright of Mount Dora; son, Keith of Greensboro, N.C.; daughter, Alisa Beth Lattner and son-in-law Tim Lattner of Tallahassee, Fla.; also two grandsons; three stepchildren, David Baker (Marcia) of Clemmons, N.C., Sherri Baker of Raleigh, N.C., and Julie Gundy (Mike) and their four children of Katy, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Audrey M. Liveright, in 1987.
A memorial service is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Mount Dora, 222 West Sixth Ave., with reception to follow in the parish center.
Memorials payable to the Mount Dora Community Trust and earmarked "Liveright Endowment" (of the performing arts) may be sent to Liveright Endowment for the Performing Arts, ? Mount Dora Community Trust, P. O. Box 1406, Mount Dora, FL 32756.
Arrangements are being handled by the Allen J. Hardin Funeral Home of Mount Dora.
Published in The Progress from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020