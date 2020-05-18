Alfred Michael Medzie
Alfred Michael Medzie passed away peacefully on May 15, 2020.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 26 years, Jacqueline Medzie; sister, Catherine Perks; and brother, Charles Medzie.

Al was the dear son of the late George A. and Helen Medzie and brother of the late Shirley O'Brien, Helen Ott, James Medzie and Joseph Medzie.

Al was also a beloved father and friend to Teresa Haas, Nancy Halloran, Kathleen Haas, and the late John Haas, Joseph Haas and Michael Haas. He is also survived by several grandsons and granddaughters, nieces and nephews.

A memorial mass will be announced when public health restrictions are lifted.

For expanded obituary, and to offer lasting condolences, please visit the Tribute Wall at www.giosafuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by Giosa Funeral Home, West Berlin, NJ.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Giosa Funeral Home
171 Haddon Ave
West Berlin, NJ 08091
(856) 767- 4075
