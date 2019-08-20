|
|
PORT MATILDA - Alice J. Jones, 75, of Port Matilda, passed away on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at home, surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Born in Morrisdale on June 2, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Erma (Smeal) Beveridge.
On May 15, 1965, in Morrisdale, she married her beloved husband, Jerry P. Jones, Sr., who preceded her in death on Jan. 10, 2007, after sharing 41 years of marriage together.
She was a graduate of West Branch Area High School. She worked as an accounting clerk for Penn State, until her retirement after more than 25 years of service.
She is survived by her three children, Jennifer Hawbaker (Patrick), Jerry Jones, Jr. (Gwendolyn), and Julie Jones, all of Port Matilda; and five grandchildren, Robert Jones, of St. Marys, Joseph Jones, Taylor Hawbaker, Kayla Hawbaker, and Jessica Hawbaker, all of Port Matilda. Also surviving is one brother, Roger (Loretta) of Colorado; sister-in-law, who Alice saw more as a sister, Joy Beveridge Pepperday; brother-in-law Jim Jones; and sister-in-law Connie Jones.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, William Beveridge.
Alice was a life member of Black Oak United Methodist Church in Port Matilda. She was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates fan. She looked forward to her monthly "cousins meetings," "graduates' luncheons", and cherished time and conversations with Joy and Jim. More than anything, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
There will be a public viewing held on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. at 206 N. Spring St., Bellefonte. An additional viewing will be held on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m., at Black Oak United Methodist Church at Route 322, Port Matilda.
Funeral services will follow directly after at the church at 11 a.m. with Pastor Sam Reese officiating.
Burial will immediately follow at Black Oak Cemetery in Port Matilda.
Memorial contributions may be made in Alice's memory to Black Oak United Methodist Church, c/o Walter Gates at 109 Creekside Ln., Port Matilda, PA 16870.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff of Hospice 365 for the compassionate care that Alice received.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019