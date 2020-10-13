Alice Jean O'Connor, 86, of the Mountain Laurel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Clearfield, and formerly of Sandy Ridge, died on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at the Mountain Laurel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Clearfield.
Born on Jan. 2, 1934 in Sandy Ridge, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Alice (Treasure) Henry.
She was of the Christian faith.
Alice Jean was a retired personal care aide.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Debra Virginia Cushard; one brother, Richard Henry; and also by a former husband, William Cushard.
She is survived by two daughters, Sandi Jones and her husband, Rick of Lebannon, Tenn., and Peggy Harrington and her husband Doug of Morrisdale; two sons, William Cushard and his wife Leslie of Woodstock, Ga. and John Cushard of Canton, Ga.; one brother, Thomas Henry of Youngstown, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Jeff, Ali, Amanda, Jamin, Tyson, Andrea, John and Rachael; ten great-grandchildren, Allyssa, Will, Brence, Mason, Braxton, Emily, Wyatt, Presley, Drake and Zoey; and also by a former husband, Larry O'Connor.
At Alice Jean's request there will be no viewing or funeral service.
Burial will be at the Philipsburg Cemetery in Philipsburg.
Services are in charge of the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, Osceola Mills.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, Greater PA Chapter, State College.
