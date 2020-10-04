1/1
ALICE M. (ERICKSON) BURNS
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ALICE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PHILIPSBURG - Alice M. Burns, 94, who was a resident of Garvey Manor in Hollidaysburg and who spent most of her life in Philipsburg, died peacefully on Sept. 30, 2020.

Her daughter, Kay, survives.

Alice was born on July 28, 1926, in Philipsburg, the daughter of John H. Erickson and Sarah (Hamilton) Erickson.

On Oct. 15, 1949, she married E. Thomas Burns, who preceded her in death on April 23, 1985.

In October 1964, her daughter, Lisa, passed away at the age of 9. Lisa was dear to the hearts of her family. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Mary (Erickson)Dunsmore and a brother, John H. Erickson.

Alice is survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Alice graduated from the Philipsburg High School in 1944.

She became a registered nurse in 1947 as a result of her service in the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps during World War II. She took great pride in the Cadet Nurse Corps because it laid the groundwork for her to begin her career as a registered nurse. In her professional life, she humbly followed the oaths she took: (Cadet Nurse Corps): "I am solemnly aware of the obligations I assume toward my country and toward my chosen profession."

(Registered Nurse): "Above all, I will dedicate myself now and forever to the triumph of life over death."

Alice worked as a registered nurse at the Philipsburg State General Hospital for 26 years.

She was a lifelong member of the Presbyterian faith.

She was an ardent fan of the Penn State Lady Lions basketball team, and she was closely acquainted with several of the team members.

Because of her warm personality, Alice was always known as a very kind and caring person. This was shown through her heartwarming smile and her humble nature. She was the first person called for family medical emergencies, and she became involved no matter what the situation without any complaints.

Funeral services will be private due to the coronavirus.

A memorial service will be held sometime in the future.

Interment will be at Philipsburg Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to First Presbyterian Church, c/o Rev. Dr. Katie Hopper, 509 E. Presqueisle St., Philipsburg, PA 16866; or Garvey Manor Nursing Home, c/o Holly Keller, 1037 S. Logan Blvd., Hollidaysburg PA 16648.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Philipsburg.

Online condolences may be submitted at www.beezerheathfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beezer-Heath Funeral Home
719 E. Spruce St.
Philipsburg, PA 16866
(814) 342-4310
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beezer-Heath Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved