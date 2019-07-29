|
HOUTZDALE - Alice Marien, 92, a guest of Ridgeview Elder Care, Curwensville and formerly of Houtzdale, died Saturday July 27, 2019 at Ridgeview.
Born Sept. 8, 1926 in New Castle, rural Osceola Mills, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Nora (Kephart) Kizer.
Alice was a member of the First Church of God, Brisbin.
She was employed by Sylvania in Houtzdale until its closing and retired from Charles Navasky Co. in Chester Hill.
Alice enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, shopping and singing with her husband in church services.
On Sep. 28, 1947, she married Oliver Ross Marien, who preceded her in death on March 18, 2016.
Alice is survived by four daughters, Linda Haskin and Rosann Fischer of Enola, Shelia (Ronald) Murawski of Houtzdale, Pamela (Mark) Williams of Mechanicsburg; along with five grandchildren, Nichole Liu, Michael Murawski, Jennifer Zingone, Alicia Bubb and Marc Williams.
Also surviving are nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Arlene Fleck of Philipsburg; and a brother, Randall Kizer of Florida.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband; a grandson, Christopher Haskins; three brothers; and seven sisters.
Funeral Service will be held at the First Church of God, Brisbin on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Earl Sleasman officiating.
Interment will follow in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Brisbin.
Visitation will be held at the Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home Inc., Houtzdale on Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m.
Donations may be made to the .
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.birgerafreebergfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from July 29 to July 30, 2019