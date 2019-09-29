|
HOUTZDALE - Alice P. Mahute, 76, of RD Houtzdale, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois Cardiology Dept.
Born on June 28, 1943 in Shiloh, she was the daughter of the late Frances (Graham) Wallace and Ferdin E. Wallace, Sr.
She was a graduate of Clearfield High School Class of 1962. On June 13, 1964, in St. Mary's Catholic Church, Frenchville, she became the loving wife of John S. Mahute of RD Houtzdale.
Alice became a member of Christ the King Roman Catholic Church in Houtzdale, where she has been a choir member for more than 50 years; she also is a member of the funeral choir at Christ the King and Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Ramey. Alice participated in many church fundraisers, particularly "The Christ the King 21 Club" as a seller and worker, which she enjoyed.
She was a homemaker and a caring and loving wife of more than 55 years of John S. Mahute, who survives at home. She was a nurturing mother, counselor, and guardian of her son Timothy J. Mahute; and daughter Valerie A. (Richard) Rogers IV.
She is also survived by a brother, Ferdin E. (Sherry) Wallace, Jr. of Clearfield; a sister, Eleanor "Norie" (Walter) Kline of New Millport; grandchildren, Cameron Mahute, Chase and Kayla Shaffer, Richard Rogers V; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her mother and father; step-mother, Althea Wallace; a sister, Patricia Dixon; maternal and paternal grandparents; aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Family will receive friends 4-7 p.m. Tuesday and 8:30-9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Ramey.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Christ the King Parish, Houtzdale. The Rev. Joseph Staszewski will be celebrant.
Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Brisbin.
Condolences may be made at www.kruise-spewock.com.
Published in The Progress from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019