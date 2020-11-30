Allen "Al" E. Demi, Sr., 96, of Clearfield, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 at Hollidaysburg Veterans Home in Duncansville.
He was born on March 17, 1924 in Glen Richey, a son of the late William R. and Ida (Lansberry) Demi.
Mr. Demi served in the U.S. Navy during the WWII era.
He worked for General Motors in Trenton, N.J., where he retired after 13 years of service. He additionally worked at various construction companies in Pennsylvania and New Jersey throughout his career.
Mr. Demi was a member of the Clearfield V.FW. Michael Sicks Post 1785, United Commercial Travelers in Philipsburg, and a lifetime member of the 3rd Ward Hose Company.
Survivors include three children, Nancy Bailey and her husband Robert of Clermont, Fla., Richard Demi and his wife Valerie of Kingsley, and John Demi and his wife Cathy of Langhorn; five grandchildren, Robin Secrest, Joanne Golder, Amy Hughes, Samantha Fox, and Ethan Demi; 16 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Kathy Demi of Altoona; and a number of nieces and nephews. He was the last member of his generation.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Arlene M. Demi whom he married on May 15, 1942 and who passed away on Aug. 29, 2016; a son, Allen Demi Jr.; and siblings, Robert W. Demi, Adeline Kime, Louise Dale, Kathryn Hafer, Leo A. Demi, Richard S. Demi, and Burton C. Demi.
Per the family's request funeral services will be held at a later date.
Interment will be at Pine Grove Bethel Cemetery.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the charity of the donor's choice
.
Arrangements are under the care of the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home, Inc.