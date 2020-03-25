|
SANDY RIDGE - Allen G. Ashcroft, 86, of Sandy Ridge, died on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at his home.
Born on Oct. 8, 1933 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Leona (Ashcroft) Mann.
He married Helen K. "Kay" (Vincer) Ashcroft on June 25, 1956 in Osceola Mills; she survives at home.
Allen was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Philipsburg.
He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, a member of the VFW Post 5020 in Osceola Mills, the B.P.O. Elks 1173 in Philipsburg, and the IBEW Local 5 in Pittsburgh.
He was a retired electrician for G. M. McCrossin in Bellefonte.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Theresa Ashcroft; one son, James Ashcroft; and one sister, Marian Kephart.
Along with his wife he is survived by two daughters, Sharon Hagyard and her husband James of Philipsburg, and Barbara Mullane and her husband James of Apex, N.C.; two sons, Lloyd Ashcroft of Frederick, Md. and Allen Michael "Mike" Ashcroft and his companion Ashley Smyder of Osceola Mills; one brother, James Mann and his wife Paula of Palm Harbor, Fla.; six grandchildren, Bryan Ashcroft, Katie Briscoe, Adam Barnett, Declan Mullane, Abby Mullane, and Rachel Mullane; and four great-grandchildren, Khloe, Ronin, Mason and Kaden.
Memorial Mass will follow at a later date.
Burial will be at Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills.
There will be no visitation.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 26 South 2nd. St., Clearfield, PA 16830; or Intrepid Fallen Hero's Fund, West 46th St. & 12th. Ave., New York, NY 10036.
Heath Funeral home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020