ALLEN JOSEPH "NERO" WELKER II


1975 - 2020
ALLEN JOSEPH "NERO" WELKER II Obituary
ALTOONA - Allen Joseph "Nero" Welker II, 44, of Altoona, passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at the home of his father in Woodland.

Born Dec. 8, 1975 in Clearfield, he was the son of Allen J. Welker and Debra (Tobias) Welker.

Mr. Welker was a carpenter. He loved NASCAR and building.

Surviving is his father of Woodland; his wife, the former Leah M. Fink of Altoona; and children, Logan A. Welker of Pittsburgh, and Aralynn R. Welker and Alaina M. Welker, both at home.

He was preceded in death by his mother.

At the request of the family, there will be no public visitation or services.

Interment will be at Shiloh Cemetery in Woodland.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020
