|
|
PHILIPSBURG - Allen L. Butterbaugh, 69, of Philipsburg, died on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at his home.
Born on Dec. 12, 1950 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Franklin and Lucille (Varnam) Butterbaugh. He married Frances M. (Tomarchio) Butterbaugh on June 4, 1977 in Harrisonville, NJ; she survives at home.
He was a member of the Coal Run Christian and Missionary Alliance Church in Osceola Mills.
Allen was a retired equipment operator for Henkels & McCoy, a member of the I.B.E.W. Local Union #126 and a 1968 graduate of the Philipsburg-Osceola High School.
Along with his wife, he is survived by: one son, Frank L. Butterbaugh and his wife Billie Jo of Gaffney, SC; one brother, Jesse O. Butterbaugh and his wife JoAnne Butterbaugh of Osceola Mills; and two grandchildren, Ember Rose Butterbaugh and Allen Ordell Butterbaugh.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Coal Run C & M A Church in Osceola Mills with the Rev. Hiram Westover officiating. Burial will be at the Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills.
Visitation will be held on Monday from 6-8 p.m. at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills and on Tuesday from noon until funeral time at the church.
To sign the online guestbook, go to www.heathfuneral.com.
Published in The Progress from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020