HOUTZDALE - Allison M. (Bartley) Murdick, 34, of Houtzdale, died on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 at her home.
Born on April 5, 1986 in Altoona, she was the daughter of Sue E. (Supko) Yarger and Dale E. Yarger of Osceola Mills.
She was a member of the Light House Evangelical Church in West Decatur.
Allison had worked in the Shop'n Save store in Houtzdale. She was a 2004 graduate of the Moshannon Valley High School and a 2004 graduate of Clearfield County Career & Technology Center in Clearfield.
She enjoyed the Pittsburgh Steelers, movies, books, spending time with her family, especially her nephew Landon, attending church, music and campfires. Her favorite song was 'I Raise A Halleluja.'
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Joe and Alice Supko.
In addition to her parents she is survived by one sister, Kristen R. Bartley of Houtzdale; one brother, Nicholas G. Bartley and his wife Jennifer of Houtzdale; two nieces, Faith Bartley and Aubrey Bainey; and two nephews, Nicholas Bartley, Jr. and Landon Bartley.
A private Memorial Service will be held at a later time.
Allsion loved animals. Memorial contributions may be made to Clearfield County SPCA, 275 21st. St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills, PA is in charge of the arrangements.
