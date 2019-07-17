LAKEWOOD, Colo. - Alma C. Stewart, 90, of Clearfield, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Brookdale Meridian in Lakewood, Colo.



Born on Dec. 31, 1928 in Clarion, she was a daughter of the late Elwood Lincoln Crawford and Catherine Lanker Crawford. Alma grew up on a farm in Mayport with her brother and two sisters. After graduating from high school in 1947, Alma Crawford married Don Stewart, who grew up on the farm next door, after he returned from serving in the U.S. Navy during WWII. Alma and Don then moved to Pittsburgh in where she supported Don as he attended college and is where they started their family.



Alma gave birth to five children who filled her house for more than 40 years. During this time, Alma's primary focus was on raising her kids and supporting Don' career.



In 1976 Alma and Don moved to Clearfield, where Alma was an active member of the Christian Alliance Church in Clearfield and taught Sunday school for years. Alma was also extremely active with Gideon's International and loved serving the Lord.



Alma and Don recently celebrated 71 years of marriage on Sept. 6, 2018, one month before Don's passing.



Alma is survived by her five children and seven grandchildren, Don Stewart of Tyrone, Ken and Deb Stewart of Bloomsburg, Gary and Teresa Stewart of Golden, Colo., Karen and Dan Maes of Lakewood, Colo., and Keith Stewart of Mariana Islands. Grandchildren are Brent, Brad, Shelby, Sara, Jon, Katie and Ben.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Luella and Thelma; and her brother, William Harold.



Visitation will be at Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, 312 E. Locust St., Clearfield on Friday, July 19 from 7 to 9 p.m.



Funeral services will be held at the Clearfield Alliance Church, 45 Alliance Rd., Clearfield, on Saturday, July 20, 2019.



Services will begin at 11 a.m. with a viewing beginning at 10 a.m. before the service at the church. The Rev. Robert Goldenberg will officiate.



Burial will follow at Crown Crest Memorial Park in Hyde.



To send online tributes please go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.