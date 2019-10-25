|
|
Althea Marie Bloom Hudson Law, 90, of Clearfield, died on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her family.
She was born on Sept. 6, 1929 in Glen Richey, a daughter of the late Emmett Read and Mildred Bloom.
Mrs. Law was a stay-at-home mom and enjoyed raising her family. She was a motherly figure to many people with whom she crossed paths. Mrs. Law had also sold AVON door to door for 15 years.
She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Clearfield and a life member of the Mosquito Creek Sportsman's Club.
She is survived by her husband, George Allen Law whom she wed Feb. 14, 1995 in Ellenton, FL; five children, Lucille Tew and husband Steven, Gail Harper and husband Walter, C. Lester Hudson, Gerald Hudson and wife Jackie, and Judith Zapsky and husband Richard Jr.; fourteen grandchildren, Larry Simcox and wife Joyce, Victoria Stallings and husband Johnathan, Aimee McGarry and husband Cameron, Becky Michael and husband Aaron, Theresa Robison and husband Gary, Leslie London and husband Daniel, Amanda Zortman and husband Raymond, Lester D. Hudson and wife Dawn, William Hudson and wife Nikkita, Holli Jo Hudson and husband Keith, Gerald Hudson Jr., Leeann Graham, Dominack Graham, and Brandy Tew Young.
She is also survived by 23 great grandchildren, Brittany Carpenter, Megan Ladd, Jennifer Simcox, Kellyn and Kennedy Young, Remington and Abigail McGarry, Gunnar and Connor and Tanner Michael, Sierra and Gared Robison, Brent and Brylee and Bradley London, Cheyenne and Robert Zortman, Katelyn and Hunter and Chase and Mia Hudson, Maikayla Blake, and Kaylei Chandler; two great great grandsons, Waylon Knepp and Wesson McGarry; three sisters, Emily Williams, Cora Read, Arlene Ogden; a brother-in-law Robert Law and wife Beverly; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Blair Dean 'Barney' Hudson Sr.; two sons, Blair Dean Hudson Jr. and Allen Law; a daughter-in-law, Pamela Law; three brothers, Arnold, Ardell and Roy Ogden; and a sister, Erma Moore.
Funeral services will be held at the Trinity United Methodist Church, Clearfield on Tuesday at 11 a.m. with Pastor TJ McCabe officiating. Interment will be at the Crown Crest Memorial Park, Hyde.
Friends will be received at the Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield on Monday 4-9 p.m. and at the church on Tuesday from 10-11 a.m.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 275 21st St., Clearfield, PA 16830 or to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To sign the online guestbook, go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019