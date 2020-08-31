CARY, N.C. - Amber Colleen Lipson (Beahan), 49 of Cary, N.C. passed away on Aug. 26, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.



She was born on March 20,1971 in Clearfield, and was the loving daughter of Kathy Rigdon of Zelienople, and Joseph (Dan) Beahan of West Decatur.



She was a 1989 graduate of Clearfield High School. She then graduated from Drexel University in 1993 with a Bachelor of Science in business. Shortly thereafter she obtained her CPA license.



She had worked for various companies doing consulting work. She also started her own successful business in 2006 called Footsteps Clothing. She was also the author of two books.



Amber was a competitive swimmer for Clearfield Pool Summer League from the age of six. She swam for YMCA swim team for many years having held an individual record for many years.



She also swam for Clearfield High School for four years.



Amber was an experienced traveler and skier, having skied on many slopes in North America and also having hiked mountains in Peru.



She was Christian by faith.



Along with her parents she is survived by her two children whom she adored, Brooke Lipson of Cary, N.C. and Jarod Lipson of Indianapolis, Ind; her sister and best friend, Erin McGary of Clearfield and her husband Roger; along with two nephews, Marine Corporal Paul J. McGary of Camp Pendleton, Calif. and Stone McGary of Clearfield.



Amber will be sorely missed especially for her sense of humor and her vivacious spirit for life and her adventurous spirit.



A memorial service will be conducted in Cary, N.C.



Wake Funeral and Cremation Services, 600 Gathering Park Circle, Suite 101, Cary, N.C. is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store