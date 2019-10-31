Home

Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
(814) 342-2221
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
Angel Erickson


2012 - 2019
Angel Erickson Obituary
Angel Erickson, 6, of Clearfield, gained her angel wings in heaven on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at UPMC Children's Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Born Nov. 17, 2012 in Clearfield, she was the daughter of Wayne W. Erickson, Clearfield and Mary Beth (Folmar) Erickson, who preceded her in death.

Along with her father, she is survived by her siblings, Julie Lopez of Philipsburg, Harry Wayne (H.W.) Erickson of Clearfield; step-sisters and brother, Ariel Montero of Delaware, Ashley Hedrick of Delaware, and Anthony Erickson of Delaware.

Angel attended first grade at the Clearfield Elementary School, Clearfield. She loved her parents and was full of life. She loved to go out to eat with her mother, loved her dogs, unicorns and her great pal, Austin.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Barry Folmar officiating.

She will be laid to rest in her mother's loving arms at Allport Cemetery, Allport.

Family suggests memorial contributions be made to One Dog at a Time, 225 Meadow Woods Dr., Lewistown, PA 17044; or Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, c/o Angel Erickson Account, P.O. Box 238, 171 Deer Creek Rd., Morrisdale, PA 16858.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
