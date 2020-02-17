Home

Birger A Freeberg Funeral Home Inc
200 David St
Houtzdale, PA 16651
(814) 378-8661
ANGELINE (GENESI) BARTO


1921 - 2020
ANGELINE (GENESI) BARTO Obituary
DOYLESTOWN - Angeline Barto, 98, of Doylestown and formerly of Fernwood, rural Smithmill, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at Doylestown Hospital, Doylestown.

Born July 10, 1921 in Fernwood, she was a daughter of the late John and Caroline (Liberitti) Genesi.

Angeline was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Ramey.

She was employed by the former Penn Shire Clothing Factory in Philipsburg as a top stitcher until her retirement.

Angeline liked spending time with her friends at the Houtzdale Center for Active Living and she loved to play bingo. She was a great cook and enjoyed time spent with her family.

On Aug. 26, 1939 she married her loving husband. Raymond Barto, who preceded her in death on Oct. 26, 1966.

Angeline is survived by two daughters, Rena (Larry) Morroni of Elmira, N.Y. and Colleen (John) Hillock of Churchville; and a son, James (Theresa) Barto of Orlando, Fla.

Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Annette Ready, Adriane Hutchison, Angela Rockwell, Bridget Sciamanna, K.C. Pediani, Pamela Dungan, Andrea Dunn and Jack Hillock; along with 14 great grandchildren.

She was the last of her generation.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband; her second husband, John Vancas; a daughter-in-law, Patricia Barto; three brothers, Dominick, Albert and Dan Genesi; and two sisters, Rose Savani and Albina Pollechetti.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Ramey at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Fr. Zab Amar as celebrant.

Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

Family and friends will be received Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home Inc., Houtzdale.

Donations may be made in Angeline's memory to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, P.O. Box 196, Ramey, PA.
Published in The Progress from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
